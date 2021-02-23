COVID-19 causes Whiteville High School to revert to online learning

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville High School (WHS) will revert to full-time, online instruction beginning Tuesday, February 24, because of a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and the need for quarantines.
This directive does not affect other Whiteville schools. Virtual instruction will be in place for 14 days at the high school and in-person learning will resume March 9 if it is safe to do so.
Education officials reached this decision after consultation with the health department and in line with COVID-19 health protocols.
All athletic practices and games have been postponed during this time and students are reminded to avoid congregating outside school during the virtual operation.
