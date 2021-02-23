Community quilts will commemorate stories of the COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Quilts displayed at the Cameron Art Museum will tell the story of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAM and the Advocacy Project, an international nonprofit that helps marginalized communities tell their stories, invite community members to share their experiences during the pandemic by creating squares for quilts.
Bobbi Fitzsimmons of the Advocacy Project will then sew together the quilt squares for an art installation that will be displayed at CAM in April.
“We had been doing COVID quilts with some of our partners overseas to tell their stories about how COVID has affected them and I thought this would be a good project for the Cameron Art Museum too because I’ve done quilts with them on other subjects,” she said.
Georgia Mastroieni, Director of Youth and Family Education at CAM, said the project is in line with the way the museum is working to connect with the community during the pandemic.
“We pivoted because of the pandemic to offer art opportunities for families that they can do at home because obviously we can’t congregate like we used to for family events,” she said. “So, when Bobbi came to us with this wonderful idea for a project we were thrilled because it fits so well into the model of what we found really successful in being able to engage with families but also allow everybody to stay comfortable. Then, we were able to secure a location inside the museum so that we could display the finished quilt inside the museum for the duration of the month.”
Art kits containing quilt squares and supplies are available for purchase for $10 on the museum’s website now.
The deadline to return the finished square to CAM is Sat., March 20.
Please contact education@cameronartmuseum.org with any questions or visit www.cameronartmuseum.org.
