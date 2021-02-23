Community quilts will commemorate stories of the COVID-19 pandemic

“We pivoted because of the pandemic to offer art opportunities for families that they can do at home because obviously we can’t congregate like we used to for family events,” she said. “So, when Bobbi came to us with this wonderful idea for a project we were thrilled because it fits so well into the model of what we found really successful in being able to engage with families but also allow everybody to stay comfortable. Then, we were able to secure a location inside the museum so that we could display the finished quilt inside the museum for the duration of the month.”