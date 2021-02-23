COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher asks for donations for headphones for students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An elementary school teacher in Whiteville is hoping to inspire her students to read more by providing headphones for their I- Stations.
Ms. Cydell Godwin teaches grade 3-5 at Williams Township in Columbus County. She’s asking for donations to purchase the headphones through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“Students need to be able to focus at home or at school without being disturbed from commotion and outside interference especially when reading and listening to computer ques,” Godwin says on the Donors Choose website. “These headphones will drown out any outside noises and help them to stay focused on the task at hand.”
Godwin needs to raise $576. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the headphones and deliver them to the school.
