Coast Guard: Incident at Port led to cargo container sinking in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An incident that led to three containers being knocked off a cargo ship at the Port of Wilmington Monday is being investigated by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).
According to USCG Lt. John Packard, there were no injuries and no pollution due to the incident, however, one container was knocked into the Cape Fear River.
Since the case is still under active investigation, Packard could not release details of how it happened. There are surveys being conducted to locate the sunken container, which, at this time, does not pose a threat to mariners.
The other two containers landed on the pier, Packard said.
