Caught on camera: Tabor City Police asking for help locating woman wanted for armed robbery

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Tabor City are asking for help in identifying a woman wanted for armed robbery that was caught on camera.
The Tabor City Police Department has shared a surveillance video from a store with a woman checking out a a register, the video is shot from above and police admit that the woman’s face is covered so identifying her might be difficult.
Someone (likely a police officer) narrating the video and speaking to someone off screen plays the video through and asks about the weapon that was used to get the money from the register. After apparently showing the cashier a firearm, the employee begins putting all of the cash from the register into a blue plastic bag.
The suspect then takes the money and flees.
Anyone with information can contact the Tabor City Police Department at 910-653-3149.
