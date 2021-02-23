Brunswick Co. church keeps faith after tornado damage

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The cleanup continues in Brunswick County after a devastating tornado claimed the lives of three people, injured dozens, and destroyed several homes and businesses.
The tornado also caused damage to the Seaside Christian Fellowship Church. It blew the door off and the building also suffered some damage to the inside. The storm also ripped off part of the roof and completely took out the patio. It caused roughly $60,000 to $70,000 in damage and they still don’t have power.
“I just knew something bad was going on because the weather was just so bad. We just live a short distance from here and the thundering the lightning — it was just really bad weather above us — so we figured something bad was going on somewhere, some bad weather somewhere,” said Pastor Dwight Reeves
He also said he’s worried about the emotional toll this kind of catastrophe can have on a community.
“In times like this for me as a person of faith, I really lean on the Lord to comfort me and strengthen me through these times. For he tells me to cast all my cares on him. When I can do that it helps me through the journey of the process of what we’ve got to do here. It just helps me keep a better attitude,” said Reeves.
Reeves says the power should be restored this week. If that’s the case, then the church can resume its weekly services.
