18-year-old injured in shooting at Food Lion parking lot in Whiteville has died

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old injured in a shooting in a Food Lion parking lot in Whiteville earlier this month has died.
Whiteville police say Lamont Pridgen Jr. of Clarkton passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21 while at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, however, officials are still trying to determine if he died as a result of injuries sustained in the Feb. 10 shooting.
“The Whiteville Police Department in conjunction with the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Company Police and the NC Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating all possibilities regarding the death of Mr. Pridgen,” a news release stated.
On Feb. 10, Whiteville police responded to the Food Lion at the Northfield Centre shopping center, located off North JK Powell Boulevard, just before 6 p.m. after receiving a report of two vehicles and shots being fired.
The vehicles had left by the time officers arrived, however, they later learned that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Columbus Regional Health Care.
Pridgen Jr. told police he was in his vehicle when an unknown person opened fire, striking him twice in the back.
He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he was listed as in stable condition at that time. Pridgen Jr. passed away eleven days later.
Anyone with information should contact the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.
