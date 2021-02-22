Wilmington receives more than $630,000 in FEMA reimbursements for Hurricane Florence work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington received at total of $633,433.37 in two separate FEMA reimbursements last week for work caused by Hurricane Florence.
Wilmington received a payment of $400,428.39 for debris removal and another $233,004.98 for emergency protective measures.
“This city is resilient and has very dedicated employees who have been working diligently from day one to make sure the city is able to receive reimbursement for all storm related damages and can replace the funds used from our fund balance,” Finance Director Jennifer Maready said. “The city maintains very strong financial management that aides in the response and recovery of events like this.”
City officials estimate that the 2018 hurricane caused $33.2 million in damages.
“To date, the city has received $19.4 million in FEMA reimbursements and $622,000 from insurance coverage,” the city stated in a news release. “The city continues to make repairs to damaged facilities and drainage systems caused from Hurricane Florence, which is expected to be complete in the next two years. The city expects additional reimbursements estimated at $13.2 million for eligible expenses.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.