Wilmington man gets at least 12 years in prison for machete attack

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend at least 12 years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting another person with a machete and using someone else’s identity while seeking medical care following the attack.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Eric James Facuette, 39, was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury on Friday of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and identity theft. He was sentenced as a habitual felon to 12-15 years in prison for the crimes.
Prosecutors said Faucette attacked the victim, who he knew, with a machete on Nov. 7, 2018. During the assault, Faucette himself was injured and sought treatment at the hospital.
While at the hospital, Faucette used someone else’s name to obtain medical care and evade law enforcement.
Deputies were about to take him into custody approximately three hours after the vicious assault. Prosecutors say Faucette was still covered in the victim’s blood.
Faucette has prior convictions of obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny, and felony breaking and entering.
