Third arrest made in Columbus Co. murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A third arrest has been made in the murder of a man in Columbus County last November.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Christopher Jermaine Reaves, 22, on Feb. 18 in connection to the murder of Tristan Stavee and the attempted murder of George Stump Sr.
Stavee, 23, of Hope Mills, was killed in a shooting on Sellers Town Road on Nov. 29, 2020. Stump also was shot in the incident and was listed in critical condition.
According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was served at Reaves’ residence on East Institute Street in Chadbourn. Officials say that during the search, several firearms were seized as well as cocaine and marijuana.
Reaves has been charged with:
- felony attempted first degree murder
- felony murder
- felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance
- misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- felony robbery with a dangerous weapon
- felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting a serious injury
