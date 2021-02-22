Coastal Resources Commission approves wheelchair accessible mats on the sand in Carolina Beach

“Ocean Cure is going on its 14th year, the basis behind was really to use surfing to help people with disabilities build self esteem, get some stress-free relief, just get out in the water and get out in the ocean, since, it has really changed a little bit. Obviously that is still a huge aspect but we have kind of really changed into making the beach accessible too. We’ve got seven beach wheelchairs that work out wonderful, and this beach accessible mat has been a huge deal,” Murphy said.