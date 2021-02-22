Plans submitted for apartments near Shipyard Blvd.-Carolina Beach Road intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer is looking to build apartments not far from the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Carolina Beach Road.
According to plans submitted the City of Wilmington last week, Cape Fear Blvd. Apartments would be located at 448 Cape Fear Blvd., just off of Carolina Beach Road.
Plans call for a two-story 8,800-square foot building consisting of 16 one-bedroom apartments.
Phase 2 of the project would see the addition of a one-story building for a single three-bedroom apartment.
As of Monday morning, no date has been set for the city’s technical review committee to consider the plans.
