No injuries reported after WPD patrol car crashes into school bus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - No one was hurt after a Wilmington police patrol car crashed into the back of a school bus Monday afternoon.
According to Trooper Wyrick with the Highway Patrol, the crash happened on North 30th Street near Emery Street just before 3 p.m.
Trooper Wyrick said the school bus was at a complete stop when the officer “failed to reduce speed” and collided with the rear of the bus.
A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools said there were 12 people on the bus, which was coming from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, Lake Forest Academy, and Snipes Academy.
No charges have been filed at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing, Trooper Wyrick said.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.