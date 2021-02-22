Increased need for blood donations as winter weather forces blood donation cancellations

SOUTHEAST, N.C. (WECT) - Record-breaking winter weather has impacted thousands across the country, and it has also forced the cancellation of more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations, according to the American Red Cross. That’s why the organization is urging people, especially those with Type O blood, to donate.
“Right now, the Red Cross needs the help of healthy donors to overcome donation shortfalls from recent heavy snows, ice storms and freezing temperatures in parts of the country. Every day, even during severe weather, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations – patients like Tina, who hemorrhaged after childbirth. Help can’t wait,” according to a press release.
There are a number of upcoming blood donation opportunities across the region and those who are able, are asked to consider donating.
“Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15:
Brunswick
Boiling Spring Lakes
2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church Boiling Spring Lakes, 45 Boiling Spring Road
Holden Beach
3/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Ave
Leland
2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Community Center, 2701 Brunswick Forest Pkwy
3/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brunswick Forest Community Blood Drive, 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway
Oak Island
3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oceanview United Methodist Church, 8400 E. Oak Island Drive
Shallotte
2/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Dr.
Sunset Beach
2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Rd
_______________
Columbus
Tabor City
3/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CarrollWoods RV Park, 95 Dot Lane
_______________
Harnett
Angier
2/25/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Angier Masonic Lodge, 104 S Raleigh St
2/25/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Angier Masonic Lodge, 104 S Raleigh St
Cameron
3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Solid Rock UMC, 2297 NC-24
Lillington
2/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Post #6722, 409 S. Main St
3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Harnett County Government Complex, 309 West Cornelius Harnett Blvd.
_______________
Johnston
Benson
3/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Berry Plastics, 1203 Chicopee Rd.
Clayton
2/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Generation Church, 195 NC-42 East
3/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Walgreens, Hwy W, 11306 US-70 BUS
3/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., C3 Church, 8246 Cleveland Road
_______________
New Hanover
Wilmington
2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Scotts Hill Baptist Church Cross Point Center Green Room, 185 Scotts Hill Loop Rd
2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
2/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
2/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
2/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive
2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/4/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Pine Valley Church of God, 3810 Shipyard Boulevard
3/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tarin Woods Community, 1012 Lieutenant Congleton Rd
3/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Wilmington, 125 S Third Street
3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Porters Neck Country Club, 8403 Vintage Club Dr
3/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Coastal Community Baptist Church, 7721 Alexander Road
3/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harbor United Methodist Church, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road
3/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1939 Independence Blvd
3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
_______________
Pender
Hampstead
2/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 18737 US-17
_______________
Richmond
Hamlet
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamlet American Legion Post 49, 402 Boyd Lake Rd
3/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W Hamlet Avenue
3/11/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Woodmark, 200 Development Drive
3/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St
_______________
Robeson
Pembroke
2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Center Lounge Building 19, 1 University Drive
_______________
Scotland
Laurinburg
2/24/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Live Like Madison, 1501 Turnpike Road
3/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. David’s Episcopal Church, 506 Azure Ct.
_______________
Wayne
Goldsboro
2/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The First PH Church Student Ministries Goldsboro, 1100 First Church Rd.
2/24/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The First PH Church Student Ministries Goldsboro, 1100 First Church Rd.
2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gold’s Gym, 1306 Parkway Dr
3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faith FWB Church, 1200 W Grantham St
3/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Wayne County American Red Cross, 600 N George St
3/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wayne County American Red Cross, 600 N George St
3/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Public Works Maintenance Center, 1601 Clingman St.
3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Bridge to Hope Center, 1138 Rosewood Rd
Pikeville
2/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pike’s Crossroad Pentecostal Church, 2494 Pikeville-Princeton Rd
3/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pikeville Pleasant Grove Vol Fire Department, 110 Hooks Grove Church RD
3/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pikeville Pleasant Grove Vol Fire Department, 110 Hooks Grove Church RD”
