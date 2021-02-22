Florida’s agriculture commissioner says she won’t lower flags in honor of Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBF/AP) – Florida’s agriculture commissioner said she will not lower flags to half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh, despite the state’s governor previously saying the tribute will be made for the late conservative talk radio host.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Monday she will issue direction to state offices under her purview in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ intent that flags be lowered to half-staff to recognize Limbaugh.
In a press release, Fried issued the following statement:
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees numerous state offices and facilities, including nine regional licensing offices, 38 state forests, and 23 agricultural law enforcement inspection stations, according to a press release. Fried is an independently-elected member of the Florida Cabinet
Republican Gov. DeSantis announced on Friday he would order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.
Limbaugh, a Florida resident, Feb. 17 after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend.
