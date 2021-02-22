First Alert Forecast: sunny and chilly Sunday, shower chances return Monday

Grab the heavy coat if you are headed to early church. Temperatures will be unseasonably chilly for your Sunday with highs mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s with 60s expected for a number of days this week. Your First Alert Planning Forecast details those temperature changes and rain chances for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook all the way to the end of February with a full ten-day planner with your WECT Weather App! While you’re there, it’s a great opportunity to make sure your alert notifications are turned on.