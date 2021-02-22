First Alert Forecast: sunny and chilly Sunday, shower chances return Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this chilly Sunday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. For the rest of the weekend, we have abundant sunshine to look forward to. This will give us a much needed opportunity to dry out, following the soaking rains of the past week. While that brings a sigh of relief, our attention now shifts to the rivers, which may encounter minor to moderate flooding, depending on location.
Grab the heavy coat if you are headed to early church. Temperatures will be unseasonably chilly for your Sunday with highs mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s with 60s expected for a number of days this week. Your First Alert Planning Forecast details those temperature changes and rain chances for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook all the way to the end of February with a full ten-day planner with your WECT Weather App! While you’re there, it’s a great opportunity to make sure your alert notifications are turned on.
