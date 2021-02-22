First Alert Forecast: shower chances return Monday, drier and mild trend to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. After a chilly and dry weekend, a few showers are possible to start off the new work and school week ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will swell to the 60s in the afternoon amid clouds, with better chances for showers or a storm late in the afternoon and early in the evening. Any storms would be non-severe and rainfall amounts will be measured in a few manageable tenths of an inch.