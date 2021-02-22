First Alert Forecast: showery Monday night, bright and mild days ahead

Your First Alert Planning Forecast details a continuation of the mild 60s, but with sunshine, continuing to aide in the drying process following the soaking rains of the prior week. Check out the numbers for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook through the first few days of March with a full ten-day planner with your WECT Weather App! While you’re there, it’s a great opportunity to make sure your alert notifications are turned on.