Bitty & Beau’s is heading to Pennsylvania

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is heading to Pennsylvania!
The Wilmington business announced Monday that a franchise soon will be coming to Bethlehem, Pa.
You can see the reveal below:
This marks the seventh franchise for the company. Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington, D.C., Athens, Ga., Waco, Texas, and Boston.
The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
