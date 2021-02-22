Bitty & Beau’s is heading to Pennsylvania

By WECT Staff | February 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 11:13 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is heading to Pennsylvania!

The Wilmington business announced Monday that a franchise soon will be coming to Bethlehem, Pa.

This marks the seventh franchise for the company. Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington, D.C., Athens, Ga., Waco, Texas, and Boston.

The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.

