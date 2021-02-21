Wilmington fire Department investigating overnight fire at home, no injuries reported

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A late-night fire at a home in Wilmington is under investigation by the Wilmington Fire Department, the incident occurred on Saturday night.
“Last night around midnight, crews responded to a working fire on Live Oak Pkwy. The home wasn’t occupied at the time as it was for sale and there were no injuries. Fire is under investigation to determine cause and origin,” according to a Twitter post from the Fire Department.
No other information was provided at this time.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.