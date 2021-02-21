Police arrest 18-year-old on probation for previous gun charges for possession of stolen firearm

“During the pat down of Aiwon Davis, 18, a stolen .45 cal handgun was located in his waistband. Davis is currently on probation for CCW, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor from March of 2020. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm, CCW, and Probation Violation, and is being held under a $10,000 secured bond,” according to the police department.