Police arrest 18-year-old on probation for previous gun charges for possession of stolen firearm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police recovered a stolen firearm Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop for a window tint violation.
The vehicle had three people in it who were asked to step out due to their criminal history.
“During the pat down of Aiwon Davis, 18, a stolen .45 cal handgun was located in his waistband. Davis is currently on probation for CCW, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor from March of 2020. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm, CCW, and Probation Violation, and is being held under a $10,000 secured bond,” according to the police department.
The driver and the other passenger were let go, although the driver did receive a warning for the illegal tint.
