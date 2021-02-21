SWAT team responds to alleged break-in, claims of dead bodies in home

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in Burgaw Sunday morning.
“This morning at approximately 0845 hours a 911 call came in to our 911 center reporting a break in to a home in the 300 block of Bottle Branch Road in Burgaw. The caller stated that multiple people were breaking into his house. Deputies were dispatched and upon arrival they heard gunshots from within the home. The caller remained on 911 and indicated that he had fired,” according to a press release from the PCSO.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies including Burgaw Police, Wilmington Police, Pender EMS and Fire, and the NC Highway Patrol.
“Deputies worked with other responding agencies to establish a perimeter. The male caller shot approximately 7 times during the time that deputies were on scene. A Pender Sheriff supervisor established telephone contact through 911 and remained on the phone with the caller for approximately an hour before the male caller finally exited his residence. During the 911 call, the caller indicated that there were bodies lying in his home. Further investigation found no evidence to support a break in or any other persons inside the residence.
“No injuries were sustained by the caller or responding officers. The male caller has been transported to a medical facility for further evaluation,” according to the PCSO. “During the call, Pender County Emergency Management sent a notice to homeowners within the Morgan Cove Community. ‘Law Enforcement is working an event in the community. Please stay in your home until advised by this message system or law enforcement.’”
The message was followed up with an all-clear message.
“I am proud of the men and women who responded to this emergency call and the way they handled this situation,” Sheriff Alan Cutler said.
