SWAT team responds to alleged break-in, claims of dead bodies in home

“Deputies worked with other responding agencies to establish a perimeter. The male caller shot approximately 7 times during the time that deputies were on scene. A Pender Sheriff supervisor established telephone contact through 911 and remained on the phone with the caller for approximately an hour before the male caller finally exited his residence. During the 911 call, the caller indicated that there were bodies lying in his home. Further investigation found no evidence to support a break in or any other persons inside the residence.