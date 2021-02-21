First Alert Forecast: warmer and unsettled Monday, bright and beautiful by Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. After a chilly and dry weekend, a few showers are possible to start off the new work and school week ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will swell to the 60s in the afternoon amid clouds, with better chances for showers or a storm late in the afternoon and early in the evening. Any storms would be non-severe and rainfall amounts will be measured in a few manageable tenths of an inch.
Your First Alert Planning Forecast details a continuation of the mild 60s, but with sunshine, continuing to aide in the drying process following the soaking rains of the prior week. Check out the numbers for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook through the first few days of March with a full ten-day planner with your WECT Weather App! While you’re there, it’s a great opportunity to make sure your alert notifications are turned on.
