Young cancer patient celebrates birthday with fundraiser for other kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After spending several months away from home and undergoing cancer treatment, Ansley Honeycutt is back home in Wilmington.
Saturday she celebrated her 5th birthday. Instead of gifts she asked for donations for Nourish NC.
Ansley’s family set up a big tent, decorated the front yard and asked friends and family members to drive by and honk to let Ansley know how much she is loved.
Cars lined the street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to wish Ansley a happy birthday and drop off their donations.
In July, Ansley was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer called Hepatoblastoma.
She has undergone three major surgeries, inpatient and outpatient chemotherapy treatments, emergency rehospitalizations, and multiple blood transfusions.
Ansley is doing well now, and the Honeycutt’s were able to bring Ansley back in the first week of February.
Ansley’s family has been keeping the community updated on her progress by their Facebook page, Ansley Strong.
