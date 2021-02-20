Man arrested in Wilmington for allegedly firing a gun into the ground during an argument

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 27-year-old was arrested Friday morning after police responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the area of 10th Street and Orange Street, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“Upon arrival, the 60-year-old male victim flagged down an officer and stated someone had just shot at him. He pointed to a house in the 1000 block of Orange St., where the suspect was standing on the porch with a pistol in his hand,” police say. “The officer approached the residence on foot and gave clear, verbal commands to the male — Joaquin Zamora, 27 — who then put the pistol down.”
Apparently the two men had been arguing when Zamora fired a round at the ground where the victim was.
“Zamora was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Discharging Firearm in City Limits. He received a $1,500 unsecured bond,” according to police.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.