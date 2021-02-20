Man arrested in Wilmington for allegedly firing a gun into the ground during an argument

“Upon arrival, the 60-year-old male victim flagged down an officer and stated someone had just shot at him. He pointed to a house in the 1000 block of Orange St., where the suspect was standing on the porch with a pistol in his hand,” police say. “The officer approached the residence on foot and gave clear, verbal commands to the male — Joaquin Zamora, 27 — who then put the pistol down.”