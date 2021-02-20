“Operation BBQ Relief,” Serving that one hot meal that matters in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Across the region people have been working to help those affected by the tornado that touched down in Brunswick county on Monday night. It left three people dead, dozens injured, and several homes destroyed.
Operation BBQ Relief, a non-profit, has stepped in to help give that one hot meal that matters to those in need. The organization with over 13,000 volunteers nationwide was able to quickly get to Brunswick County. They already have a group of volunteers established locally because of their first visit during hurricane Florence.
So far, they have given out 1,200 meals to the Ocean Ridge Plantation community.
“We’re on day three with our community making sure we are feeding those who need help as well as police and first responders that are helping and even the landscape crews that are helping the homes that have been devastated,” said Louis Pratt a volunteer with OBR.
They were founded back in 2011 and have given out almost 9 million meals nationwide.
“You wouldn’t think that one meal can make that much of a difference, but you never really know. It’s like a ripple on a pond—you don’t know where the end stage of the ripple is going to go. That one moment in time lifting somebody else up could make a world of difference,” said Jerrid Collins the chief programs officer for Operation BBQ Relief.
They are not only making a difference in the communities they are serving but also with their volunteers
“Have that compassion, one American helping another American and knowing that you showing up with that one hot meal gives them the belief that there’s hope, opportunity to recover and we will be to help and support them thew their time,” said Pratt.
If you would like more information you can head to their website.
