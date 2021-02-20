First Alert Forecast: sunny and chilly weekend continues, shower chance Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this chilly Saturday afternoon! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. For the weekend, we have abundant sunshine to look forward to, giving us a much needed opportunity to dry out, following the soaking rains of the past week. While that brings a sigh of relief, our attention now shifts to the rivers, which may encounter minor to moderate flooding, depending on location.
Temperatures will be unseasonably cold for the weekend-- mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s for daily highs, but 60s return for much of the week next week. Your First Alert Planning Forecast details those temperature changes and rain chances for Wilmington right here. Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook all the way to the end of February with a full ten-day planner with your WECT Weather App! While you’re there, it’s a great opportunity to make sure your alert notifications are turned on.
Enjoy your weekend!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.