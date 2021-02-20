CFPUA offers advice to protect pipes from freezing temperatures expected

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frozen pipes can cause a number of problems for homeowners and renters alike, so protecting your pipes from freezing can save a lot of headaches.
That is why the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is giving customers some advice to prevent their pipes from freezing Saturday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.
“Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is reminding customers to take steps now to protect plumbing and irrigation systems, which can be damaged by a freeze. Below-freezing temperatures are expected to reach the Wilmington area overnight Saturday, February 20. To help prevent pipes from bursting, drain water from outdoor plumbing and wrap pipes, or allow a trickle of water to run through the system. In addition, temporarily turn off and drain irrigation systems,” according to a press release.
Indoor plumbing can also freeze and customers can leave faucets dripping, and kitchen cabinets open to allow air to circulate.
“Freezing temperatures can also damage backflow preventers. All commercial business water customers and homes with irrigation systems have backflow preventers, which keep irrigation water from contaminating the public water supply. If you have a backflow preventer, protect it with a fiberglass cover. As an additional step, close the valves and drain water from the assembly. Just make a note to turn it back on in the spring,” the release concludes.
