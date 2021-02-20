CFPUA offers advice to protect pipes from freezing temperatures expected

“Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is reminding customers to take steps now to protect plumbing and irrigation systems, which can be damaged by a freeze. Below-freezing temperatures are expected to reach the Wilmington area overnight Saturday, February 20. To help prevent pipes from bursting, drain water from outdoor plumbing and wrap pipes, or allow a trickle of water to run through the system. In addition, temporarily turn off and drain irrigation systems,” according to a press release.