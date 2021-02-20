BCSO & Emergency Services not currently in need of donations, offers alternative groups to support tornado recovery

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office along with the county’s emergency services are asking those wanting to make donations to aid those affected by the tornado that touched down in the county last week to consider other organizations.
“At this time, Brunswick County Emergency Services and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are not in need of further donations. We will provide an update if we can accommodate more donations in the future,” according to a press release.
While these two groups might not be accepting donations, there are others the county is suggesting people reach out to.
“If you do want to support donations to support victims from Tuesday’s tornado, consider donating to the following groups. Make sure you contact these groups first to ensure they can accommodate the type of donation:
- Brunswick Family Assistance
- Ocean Ridge Master Association: ORMAAssist@CAMSMGT.com
- Brunswick County VOAD: 910.754.7979″
Those who still need assistance can contact Emergency Services at 910-253-5383.
“Brunswick County extends its gratitude to the several residents, churches, and businesses who have offered their support to our emergency teams through donations of meals and debris/clean-up supplies this week,” according to the release.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.