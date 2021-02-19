Wood lawyer asks for apology from family, says counter suit is possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The attorney for one of two men acquitted Thursday on all charges related to a “mob” incident in Pender County last year says his client may file a counter suit against a family involved if an apology isn’t issued.
Last month, a civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of Monica and Dameon Shepard against former New Hanover County deputy Jordan Kita and Austin Wood for their role in the incident on May 3, 2020.
Kita and Wood were part of an armed group that showed up at the Shepards’ home while looking for a missing girl. The group came to the wrong home looking for a person who had previously lived next door to the Shepards.
Kita and Wood were found not guilty Tuesday on all charges related to the incident.
On Friday, Wood’s attorney Woody White asked for an apology from the Shepards.
“We hope the Shepard’s will issue an apology to the Kitas and Mr. Wood but if not, then Mr. Wood plans to file a counter suit against the Shepard’s to recoup his monetary loses for the defamatory statements they allowed their lawyers to make,” White said.
In court Thursday, Kita apologized to the Shepards, saying “I’m sorry for everything that happened that night. It wasn’t my intention; I was just trying to find my little sister.”
Kita was wearing his deputy uniform and was carrying his official sidearm at the time of the incident. He was fired from the sheriff’s office a few days afterward.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.