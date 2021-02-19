Wilmington police respond to swatting call

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a Wilmington woman was the victim of a swatting call early Friday morning.
Swatting is when an emergency is falsely reported with the intent of getting the S.W.A.T. team or similar unit to respond to a location where no emergency actually exists.
“Around 2:25 a.m. Friday, February 19, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fall Dr. in reference to a double shooting reported by the alleged male shooter,” Wilmington police said in a news release. “Upon arrival, they met with a key holder at the apartment complex. He confirmed that the resident of the address given was a 52-year-old woman, and it became obvious that she was the victim of a ‘swatting’ call.”
After their preliminary investigation, detectives believe the suspect — who gave a fake name — lives in another country.
