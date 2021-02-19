Wilmington City Manager announces his retirement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City Manager Sterling Cheatham announced his retirement Friday in a personal note to City of Wilmington staff, effective June 1, 2021.
“As I look to begin a new chapter in my life, words cannot express my sincere feelings for the wonderful journey we have traveled together,” Cheatham wrote.
Cheatham has led the City of Wilmington since 2002 through natural disasters, an economic recession, and now a pandemic while maintaining core services and a healthy fund balance.
“Time and again we have emerged stronger thanks to our dedication to one another, this organization, and this community.”
Among his many accomplishments, he led the revitalization of downtown Wilmington and was an integral part of the modernization of the city’s infrastructure.
Mayor Bill Saffo responded to Cheatham’s announcement noting it was a great honor and privilege to have worked alongside him.
“Sterling is not only one of the finest public servants, but also one of the finest people I have ever known,” wrote Saffo.
In the coming weeks, City Council will meet to discuss the transition of leadership in the City Manager position.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.