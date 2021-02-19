Driver hits power pole during wreck on Market St.

Traffic was tied up for more than an hour Friday after a wreck near the intersection of 17th and Market streets. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | February 19, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 3:40 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic was tied up for more than an hour Friday after a wreck near the intersection of 17th and Market streets.

A driver is in custody after allegedly sideswiping another vehicle before crashing into a power pole, Wilmington Police Department officials said.

Market Street was closed between 17th and 18th streets in both directions before reopening at approximately 3:30 p.m..

Duke Energy responded to the scene to repair downed power lines.

