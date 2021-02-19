Surf City approves paid parking for beaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City council approved paid parking to run from April 1 through October 31, 2021 for beachgoers.
The rates will be $3 per hour and $20 per day and there will be an additional option for seasonal passes, with a 10% discount given to active or retired military, senior citizens, and residents living within the Extra Territorial Jurisdiction.
Free parking for town residents will be incorporated and validated through the online portal system.
According to the news release, the parking fees will “assist in offsetting costs for major capital projects such as the dedicated US Army Corps of Engineers Coastal Storm Damage Reduction (beach nourishment) project.”
Pivot Parking will manage the parking system and will offer text-to-park, a mobile app, and hurricane re-entry services.
Specific lots and areas will include zones designated for beach parking and these will be monitored by ambassadors from Pivot Parking.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.