South Brunswick High School to transition to 100 percent remote learning through March 5

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School is transitioning to 100 percent remote learning for students through March 5 due to an increase in COVID-19 activity, according to the school system.
“Brunswick County Health Services reports the COVID-19 activity at SBHS meets the threshold of a ‘cluster’ which is defined as a link between five or more confirmed positive individuals,” Brunswick County Schools said in a news release. “The school will undergo deep cleaning by ServPro on Saturday, February 20th, to prevent further impact from the virus inside the school.
“The school will be ready for staff to work on campus Monday, February 22nd.”
Students will resume in-person instruction March 8.
All of the school’s sports and extracurricular activities will be postponed and/or canceled during this two-week remote learning period, including any events planned on Feb. 20.
