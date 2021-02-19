Recovery center residents lend helping hand to Brunswick County tornado victims

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Days after a deadly tornado devastated parts of Brunswick County, volunteer teams are still coming to terms with the fury of nature unleashed on Ocean Ridge Plantation.
“You could see where a piece of pine straw was embedded in a 2 x 4… so it’s really just unexplainable, it’s just God doing his work, and we’re out here doing his work now,” said Buddy Walley, social enterprise manager at Christian Recovery Centers Inc.
Among the relief organizations and repair crews picking up debris are volunteers who are also overcoming addiction through Brunswick County’s Christian Recovery Centers Inc.
“Christian Recovery Centers of course is a nonprofit and Ocean Ridge has been there for us for years to help us with whatever it was we were doing. So many of our endeavors for our building projects, or any fundraisers, they once hosted our golf tournament. When we found out early Tuesday morning what kind of shape everything was in, all of our staff just knew we had to do something,” said Christian Recovery Centers Inc executive director Joshua Torbich.
Ocean Ridge Plantation helped the group rebuild lives, and now the charity is returning the favor. Picking up the pieces hasn’t been easy with constant rain over the past few days and temperatures lingering in the 40′s, but the weather hasn’t slowed down the team’s progress.
“Oh my guys that I have here, they’re all in good spirits. They’re willing to help and they’re not complaining, even though, you know, weather is not all that good,” added Walley.
Walley has seen firsthand how people can turn their lives around after disaster and knows it takes work on the ground and help from above to make a difference.
“Everyone pray for these people. A lot of the people here worked their entire life to retire in a development like this and now all that’s gone, so just pray for them, it’s the best thing you can do,” said Walley.
