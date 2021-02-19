Pender County updates roads affected by flooding

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management officials reminded motorists Friday to avoid flooded roads after storms and continued rainfall have caused rivers to swell.
“We will continue to monitor roads within Pender County to keep our citizens informed,” Interim Emergency Manager Carson Smith said. “We urge motorists, if they see swift-moving water on the roadways, to turn around, don’t drown.”
Roads affected by floods, as of 3 p.m. Friday:
• Riverview Drive along the river
• 485-510 block River Trail
• 0-245 block Rebecca Kennedy Rd
• 500-5100 block Heading Bluff Road
• Patriots Hall Drive past the Ranger Station
• All of Caldonia Creek Rd
• All of Northeast Drive
• 100-849 block Old Blake House Road
• 1500 block of S. Shore Drive
• 1600 block of S. Shore Drive
• 1900 block of S. Shore Drive
• 2400 block of S. Shore Drive
• 2800 block of S. Shore Drive
• 250 Horseshoe Loop
• Old Savanah Road 100 Yards west of Van Eden Rd (Wash Out)
• Juniper Lane at the turn
• Whitestocking Rd near Chorley Drive
• Whitestocking Rd at Mack Williams
“Flooded roadways can make a road surface unstable and drivers may not be aware of dangers beneath the water,” said Smith . “It’s safer to find an alternative route.”
Motorists can find travel alerts and road closures on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s site, www.DriveNC.gov.
Weather forecasts indicate some areas in Pender County will experience river flooding through next weekend.
Pender County Emergency Management will continue to provide updates in road conditions.
