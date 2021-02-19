NHC Schools prepare for transition to Plan A on March 8th

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There is a push across North Carolina to reopen schools especially with the COVID-19 vaccination program opening to education workers next week.
Dr. Charles Foust, Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, visited Anderson Elementary School Friday to get a better understanding of how students are learning, and teachers are teaching.
As they prepare to move to Plan A on March 8th, Dr. Foust says the safety of faculty, staff and students is their main priority.
“You will see a lot of similarities — like what you saw today. The social distancing, the partitions between students, the hand sanitizing stations, teachers wiping off — what we call the PPE — students wearing the mask, teachers wearing their masks, so a lot of those things — they won’t go away during Plan A,” said Dr. Foust.
Teachers say the adjustment to the classroom has been just as much of a learning experience for them as it has for their students.
“It has spread me to lengths that I had no idea that I could do thing and accomplishing things. I really had to work on how to use technology in the classroom to make it more innovative for the students,” said Kimberly Fullard a 4th grade teacher at Anderson Elementary School.
Navigating this new way of teaching has not proven easy but Fullard says it’s their job to prepare their students for the future.
“It would have been very easy for them to say, ‘I can’t do this, it’s too hard.’ But they were always focused on — we have to get our students ready because we won’t always be in a pandemic and their learning needs to continue,” said Krista Holland, principal at Anderson Elementary School.
