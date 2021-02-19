Greta Van Susteren: How a toga party helped her become an accidental anchor (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“At the time, I thought the (American Bar Association) person recommended me (for the Kennedy Smith trial) because I had tried these big cases, violent crimes, I had TV experience which nobody had at the time because there weren’t any lawyers on TV at the time, I had a second law degree which women never had at the time and it was in trial practice, and I was an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law School teaching courses like evidence and trial practice,” she says. “So naturally, I thought it was because I thought ‘You know, they were looking around to see who was the best qualified person to do this, and they thought of me’. That’s not exactly what happened.”