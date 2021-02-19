Forest Hills Global Elementary evacuated due to suspicious gas odor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Forest Hills Global Elementary School was evacuated on Friday, Feb. 19, shortly after 1 p.m. due to the detection of a suspicious gas odor, according to New Hanover County Schools.
“New Hanover County Fire Department and NHCS maintenance crews on the scene assessed the situation and cleared the building for the return of students and staff at approximately 1:25 p.m.,” the school system said.
Families were notified through the Blackboard Connect 5 emergency notification system when the school was evacuated and when the building was cleared for students to return.
