First Alert Forecast: rain ending soon, a sunny but chilly weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast and for grinding through more rain Friday. Use caution amid roadway ponding and around lowland flooding. The good news is the rain will soon end as the back edge moves out of the areas from west to east through 7 or 8 p.m.
Before the rainclouds leave, cold north winds will reinforce wintry temperatures in the 30s and 40s this afternoon. Lows in the freezing 20s to around 30 likely overnight Friday night as yet more of the vast reservoir of frigid air that has been making recent national headlines drains into the Cape Fear Region under the clearing and starry skies.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast opens with a continued chilly but refreshingly sunny weekend. Expect another brief rain shot Monday followed by more refreshing sunshine and highs in the 60s for the middle of next week. After Catch its details and others in your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, customize your location and extend your outlook all the way to the end of February with a full ten-day planner with your WECT Weather App!
