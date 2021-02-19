First Alert Forecast: hours of rain left, days of sun ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast and for grinding through more rain Friday. Use caution amid roadway ponding and around lowland flooding. The back edge of the rain shield is likely to gradually work through the Cape Fear Region, from west to east, between 2 and 8 p.m.
Before the rainclouds leave, cold north winds will reinforce wintry temperatures in the 30s and 40s Friday. Lows in the freezing 20s to around 30 likely overnight Friday night as yet more of the vast reservoir of frigid air that has been making recent national headlines drains into the Cape Fear Region under the clearing and starry skies.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast opens with a continued chilly but refreshingly sunny weekend. Catch its details and others in your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, customize your location and extend your outlook all the way to the end of February with a full ten-day planner with your WECT Weather App!
