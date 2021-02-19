COVID-19 cluster identified at Holly Shelter Middle School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 cluster at Holly Shelter Middle School.
According to New Hanover County Schools, seven individuals have tested positive due to a connected exposure. In total, 14 individuals were quarantined due to this close contact.
“Staff and students are required to quarantine for a period of 14 days,” the school system said in news release. “The New Hanover County Health Department does not recommend further action such as school closure because the cluster was immediately isolated.”
