CDC allows local governments, providers discretion on restricting out-of-state visitors from getting vaccine

“The mission of Atrium Health is to care for ALL. That mission is not only words, but it’s something our teammates live out every day, especially during a global pandemic. We will continue to provide the highest quality care our patients deserve and have come to expect from Atrium Health. Many of our patients do not reside in North Carolina, as we provide healthcare across communities in North and South Carolina, as well as Georgia. COVID-19 doesn’t recognize borders, and by vaccinating someone from a neighboring state, we are still working towards the end goal of getting everyone in our community vaccinated against COVID-19 and to end this deadly pandemic. We will continue to care for our patients and neighbors, while following all guidelines issued by the state.”