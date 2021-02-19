CB Police arrest bank robbery suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department arrested a man Thursday, February 18th, in connection with the robbery of the First Citizens Bank on Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach on October 6, 2020.
The suspect, Charles Lee Pingley, is a 52-year-old man from 210 Prince Street in Dunn, North Carolina.
On October 6, 2020, Pingley entered the bank, demanded money and committed a robbery before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.
Pingley is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and has received a $150,000 secured bond. He was transported to the New Hanover County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.