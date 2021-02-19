Biden to visit Mich. vaccine plant as winter throws a curve

As of February 15, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 86,129, down 21.6% from the previous week’s 7-day average. This decline is promising, but cases of COVID-19 remain high across the United States. Stay vigilant and practice healthy habits: - Wear a mask over your nose and mouth. - Stay 6 feet away from others. - Avoid crowds. - Make sure that indoor spaces are well ventilated. - Wash your hands with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. See more COVID-19 case data: https://bit.ly/3k2YJpC.