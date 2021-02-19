Ashley High School to retire Carly Baron’s jersey

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear community continues to honor the legacy of Carly Baron after she was shot and killed last Halloween.
Tonight, Eugene Ashley High School, where Baron attended and played basketball, plans to retire her jersey during halftime of the women’s varsity game against E.A. Laney High.
After graduating from Ashley, Baron moved on and played one year of college ball at Cape Fear Community College under head coach Lori Drake.
Drake and the Sea Devils retired Baron’s college jersey and number, 24, back in November, just weeks after Baron’s death.
“It was one of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to do,” Drake said, “To stand in front of an entire family, they were just forever grateful.”
Baron was just 23 when she was murdered. 21-year-old Jaquan Jackson is charged with killing her. Police say Jackson shot Baron when a verbal altercation turned violent.
The game tonight between Ashley and E.A. Laney will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Ashley High School.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.