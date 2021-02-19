Art for All returns to give artists a boost

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Art for All gives the community a chance to support artists during a time when many painters, photographers and crafters have lost revenue.
Art For All is scheduled for Sat., Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sun., Feb. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Brooklyn Arts Center at 516 N. 4th Street.
Jennifer Ray, Director of Events and Marketing at Brooklyn Arts Center, said the event will bring together 40 artists selling one-of-a-kind works priced under $500.
“It’s been a really tough year for artists and vendors in general,” Ray said. “We are in the 11th year of Art for All and it’s such a great way for the community to come out and support local art and these local artists, so we are excited to welcome people back into the Brooklyn Arts Center. For some of these artists, this is the first time they’re actually able to attend an event and sell some of their goods.”
Ray said safety measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Fewer artists are participating and booths are spaced out. There will also be hand sanitizing stations and masks are required.
Catch the Food Truck will be serving food on Saturday and Wheelz Pizza will be there on Sunday. Maven coffee shop will be set up in the Annex and the BAC bar will be open as well.
Admission is $5, which is good for both days and includes a raffle ticket. Children under the age of 12 are free.
Parking is free in the North 4th neighborhood.
