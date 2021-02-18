Wilmington police confiscate seven guns in under a week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has confiscated seven guns since last Friday, according to a news release.
The most recent incident occurred on Tuesday night, February 16th, when officers stopped driver Myshaun Vaughn and passenger Jamond Davis and asked them to step out of the car after the officers smelled marijuana.
Davis tried to run away as officers prepared to search him. During the ensuing altercation, a handgun fell from Davis’ pants. Police say Davis spit on an officer after he was taken into custody.
Davis is charged with assaulting an officer as well as other malicious conduct and drug-related offenses. He was given a $50,000 secured bond. Vaughn was also arrested.
In a tweet, the department said, “WPD officers have confiscated seven guns since Friday. That’s seven less guns on the streets of Wilmington causing harm and aiding criminal activity.”
