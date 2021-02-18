Pender County officials warn of flooded roadways

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Pender County Emergency Management are warning motorists to stay alert for flooded roadways after a storm system brought heavy rainfall to the region.
“Due to the substantial rainfall we are experiencing in Pender County, our roads will be impacted,” Carson Smith, Interim Emergency Manager, said. “Pender County is currently under a Flash Flood Watch. We urge motorists to turn around, don’t drown. This is more than just a cliché. Flash floods are the number one weather-related killer in the United States.”
Officials say the following roads are affected, as of 3 p.m. Thursday:
- Willard Railroad Street at the Bridge of the Pender/Duplin County line
- NC Hwy 50 at curve just before the Pender/Duplin County line
- 2356-3276 block of the Old Maple Hill Rd
- 2593-3573 block Croomsbridge Rd
- 0-735 River Bend Drive
- All of River Birch Rd
- All of Bear Run Rd
- 485-510 block River Trail
- 0-245 block Rebecca Kennedy Rd
- 500-5100 block Heading Bluff Road
- 4000 block of Herrings Chapel Rd
- Malpass Corner Road and Herrings Chapel Road
- 2460-2345 block NC Hwy 53 West
- 2500 block of Shiloh Rd
- Patriots Hall Drive past the Ranger Station
- All of Caldonia Creek Rd
- All of Northeast Drive
- 100-849 block Old Blake House Road
- 1500 block of S. Shore Drive
- 1600 block of S. Shore Drive
- 1900 block of S. Shore Drive
- 2400 block of S. Shore Drive
- 2800 block of S. Shore Drive
- NC Hwy 133 at Cedar Farms Lane
- 44 Saddle Ridge Rd
“Please don’t drive through swift moving water on the roadways,” said Smith. “Only a few inches of swift moving water can lift an automobile from the roadway. Flooded roadways can make a road surface unstable and drivers may not be aware of dangers beneath the water. It’s safer to find an alternative route.”
Motorists can find travel alerts and road closures on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s site, www.DriveNC.gov.
Smith said, based upon the weather forecast, some areas in Pender County will experience river flooding through next weekend.
Pender County Emergency Management will update any changes in road conditions.
